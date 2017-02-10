Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Girls Travel

Fifth grade

Wilton 31, Weston 3

The Wilton fifth grade girls team, sponsored by Wilton Sport Shop, kicked off an action-packed weekend with a convincing 31-3 league victory over Weston. Ashleigh Masterson (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Molly Hancock (9 points, 3 rebounds) led a complete team victory that saw all players contribute. Maddie Dineen (8 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 points), Caroline Hage (4 rebounds, 2 assists) and Lauren Moe (2 points, 3 rebounds) attacked the boards, while Siena McDermott (2 points, 2 rebounds), Kaitlyn Sullivan (2 points, 2 steals) and Marin Burke (2 points, 2 blocks) did a great job handling the ball. Anisa Burrows had 2 points and 1 rebound before twisting her ankle and leaving the game.

Wilton 13, Ridgefield 11

In Wilton’s second contest of the weekend, the Warriors welcomed 8-1 Ridgefield to Middlebrook School and came away with a hard-fought league victory. Hage (8 rebounds, 1 steal) and Moe kept Ridgefield off the glass, while Dineen (4 points, 4 steals) and Masterson (7 points, 6 blocks) pressured Ridgefield throughout. McDermott (2 points) had a key drive for a score, while Hancock (2 assists, 2 steals) and Sullivan (1 assist, 2 rebounds) were sharp with their passing. Burke added a timely steal.

Wilton 32, Stamford 16

In their second game Sunday afternoon, Wilton improved to 15-1 on the season, in a game that saw all eight suited-up players score, led by Sullivan (6 points, 2 assists) and Hancock (5 points, 6 steals). Hage again owned the boards (9 rebounds, 4 points), with help from Masterson (5 points, 5 rebounds), Moe (4 points, 3 rebounds) and Burke (2 points, 3 rebounds). Dineen (4 points, 2 steals) and McDermott (2 points, 2 assists) added their usual unselfish, scrappy play.

5th/6th grade

Wilton 21, Southbury 15

The Wilton 5th/6th grade girls defeated Southbury Parks & Rec at home on Saturday. Key rebounds by Aly Rappaport and Avery Schestag allowed Wilton to keep constant pressure on Southbury. Strong defense by Harper Judelson and Annie Savarese with steals from Ella Mulfinger kept the intensity going. Maddie Ratcliffe led Wilton’s assertive offense with four baskets. Baskets from Anna Joy, Georgia Russnok, Maddie Phelan, Rappaport and Schestag added to the score.

Sixth grade

Wilton 29, Trumbull 23

Team effort, determination and heart describe how the Wilton sixth grade girls basketball team defeated Trumbull. Superb offense was played by Kelly Holmgren, Charlotte Casiraghi, Mary Scally, Lucy Corry, Emerson Patillo, Molly Snow and Sawyer Pendergast, who scored the first four points of the game. Strong rebounding was turned in by Kendell Scholz, Ava Fasano and Heather Plowright.

Wilton 20, Fairfield 17

Wilton was on fire this weekend with another win. Kelly Holmgren and Mary Scally didn’t miss a shot. Strong offense was provided by Molly Snow, Emerson Patillo, Heather Plowright, Lucy Cory, Charlotte Casiraghi and Ava Fasano, and the team got another stalwart game of rebounding from Sawyer Pendergast and Kendall Scholz.

Boys Travel

Fourth grade

Wilton 23, Weston 3

The Wilton fourth grade boys Future Warriors, sponsored by Diamond Deli, had an impressive victory against Weston. The Warriors were led by Liam McKiernan (6 points, 6 rebounds), Liam Murphy (4 points, 10 rebounds), Grady Kaliski (4 points, 3 assists), and Nathaniel Kalter (4 points, 6 rebounds). Wilton’s defense was a force all game led by the strong play of Patrick Lillis (5 steals), Matt Garcia (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Cael Dexter (2 points, 2 rebounds).

Wilton 36, CT Elite Gold 14

The Future Warriors had another strong performance, beating Connecticut Elite Gold in Trumbull. Connecticut Elite came out aggressive to start the second half, cutting Wilton’s lead to 12-8. However, the Future Warriors went on a 24-6 run to end the game. Wilton was led offensively by Liam Murphy (10 points, 7 rebounds), Liam McKiernan (8 points, 7 rebounds) and Matt Garcia (8 points, 2 steals). Once again, the Future Warriors had an ironclad defensive effort led by Cael Dexter (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Grady Kaliski (4 points, 3 steals), Nathaniel Kalter (2 rebounds), and Patrick Lillis (1 steal).

Wilton 28, CT Elite Yellow 15

The Future Warriors team had a solid victory over CT Elite Yellow on Saturday. This was a strong team effort with a lot of good passing and very good defense. Jack Schwartz (1 point, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal) had a powerful game dominating inside as did Cael Dexter (4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist). Luke Perna (7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 Steal), Luke Ginsberg (8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Ryan Luchetta (8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal) all had strong offensive performances and grabbed their fair share of rebounds. Charlie Keller (1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal) and Mason Andrews (1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal) also contributed with some tenacious defense that helped to produce a number of turnovers and keep Wilton’s momentum going.

Newtown 5B 25, Wilton 17

Wilton took on a fifth grade team from Newtown which had a lot of taller players. Cael Dexter (3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Ryan Luchetta (2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Luke Ginsberg (4 points, 2 rebounds) fought hard against the taller opponent inside and managed to still get a lot of rebounds and score some points. Mason Andrews (4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Charlie Keller (2 rebounds, 1 steal) again had a very strong defensive performance that helped to put pressure on the other team’s guards. Henry Soojan (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist) and Luke Perna (4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal) were able to hit jump shots. Wilton kept the game close in the first half but Newtown pulled away in the last eight minutes.

5th/6th grade

Milford 51, Wilton 37

On Saturday, the Wilton 56ers boys (10-5) played a strong Milford (12-2) team. In the first half, the 56ers struggled against an aggressive Milford press. Plagued by multiple turnovers and shooting struggles, at the end of the first half, Wilton trailed 38-13. The boys came out strong in the second half. Wilton’s offense woke up, led by Bailey Finn (24 points) and Andrew Roth (6 points), with Colin Tsai, Wyatt Jones, Jefferson Mitchell and Michael Byrnes all finding the basket. On the defensive end, Wilton turned up the pressure, with aggressive playing by Michael Wall, steals by Harrison Lent (3 steals) and key rebounds by Kyle Roesser (4 rebounds) and Andre Wiest. Wilton outscored Milford 24-13 in the second half, but ultimately fell 51-37.

Seventh grade

Wilton 66, Fairfield Hoyas 40

The Wilton seventh grade boys team, sponsored by Servco, dominated the Fairfield Hoyas on Saturday. The Warriors entered this week’s contest after losing two straight last weekend. The Hoyas, who have only lost once this season, never saw the Warriors coming as all 10 players scored and they completed their best all-around team effort this season. Max Andrews led the way with 14 points and Matthew Giller was right behind with 11 points. The difference being Andrews scored most of his points in the paint while Giller was hot shooting from the outside.

The Warriors saw the first quarter end with a 14-14 tie but never looked back as they led by seven at the half 28-21. The Hyzy brothers hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help gain more momentum in the third quarter as Kevin finished the day with 10 points and Craig had 7. Parker Woodring played a solid game, scoring 4 points, dishing 6 assists and grabbing 7 rebounds. Connor Cummings was a force under the boards, adding 6 points in the paint and grabbing 2 rebounds. Zarius Eusebe contributed great all-around play, adding 4 points and 3 rebounds but it was the guard play and hustle of Dillon Mannix (5 points), Max Silva (2 points) and Sean Wiseman (3 points) that helped seal the lopsided win. The team of Andrews, Giller, Silva, Mannix and Woodring allowed only five points in the fourth quarter and scored 12 in the first two minutes of the fourth.

Wilton hopes to keep this momentum going this weekend as they face the team Orcutt Bridgeport that eliminated them from last year’s playoffs.

7th/8th grade

Fairfield Trojans 49, Wilton 43

Wilton’s 7/8 boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKiernan & Company Insurance, Inc., lost to the Fairfield Trojans 49-43. Wilton was in foul trouble early with many questionable calls called against the Wilton squad. Jimmy McKernan led the offensive attack with 5 assists and 8 points. Ben Wiener (10 points), Sam Strazza (9 points), Davis Cote (9 points), John Stanley (5 points) and EJ Fasano (2 points) all contributed to Wilton’s offense. Jack Lynch, AJ Preisano and Dylan Smith also contributed in the team effort helping out on both offense and defense. Wilton trailed at the half, but came out strong in the third quarter. Wilton’s defensive pressure in the backcourt caused Trojan turnovers which were quickly converted into Wilton points. It was a tie game going into the fourth quarter. Both teams battled for control of the ball, each trying to take the lead. Wilton went to the free throw line many times during the fourth quarter, giving them opportunities to stay in the game, but fell short. Wilton’s league record is now 5-3 (11-6 overall), placing them third in FCBL standings.

Eighth grade

Wilton 70, Fairfield-Wakeman 53

The Wilton eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Tavern on 7, defeated Fairfield-Wakeman 70-53. With the victory Wilton won the FCBL A Division South regular-season championship with an 8-1 record. Matt Gulbin (21 points), Trevor Martines (14 points) and Josh White (13 points) were able to consistently penetrate the defense to finish at the rim. Owen Lillis (6 points), Michael Coffey (5 points, 6 rebounds), and Chase Autore (3 points) contributed to the offense. Sean Sullivan and Mack Kepner led team in assists, each with 3 and Matt Murphy had 2 assists, 3 blocked shots and 5 rebounds.

Wilton 66, Bloomfield 57

In a non-league game Wilton defeated Bloomfield, the team that knocked them out of last season’s playoffs, 66-57. Alex Cocoros (6 points) and Sullivan (3 points) helped get Wilton off to a strong start shooting from downtown. Gulbin (15 points) and Martines (11 points) were both effective near the rim, while White (13 points) was scoring inside and outside (2 treys).

Wilton 61, Stamford B & G Club 57

In a non-league game Wilton defeated another A Division South team with just one loss, Stamford Boys & Girls Club, 61-57. Stamford came out of the gate fast, running its fast break to take a 22-10 lead after one quarter. Wilton went on to outscore Stamford in each of the next three quarters to slowly chip away at the lead. White (17 points) hit a 3-pointer to give Wilton its first lead, 57-55. After Stamford tied it back up, Murphy (6 points, 5 blocked shots) scored on an alley-oop to regain the lead. Coffey (18 points, 9 rebounds) sealed the outcome by making two free throws with five seconds to go. Martines played a complete game (7 points, 5 assists, 5 steals), with his steals leading to multiple transition baskets.