Wrestling: Several Warriors vying for titles at FCIAC tourney

Coming off its best day of the season last Friday, the Wilton High wrestling team is looking to carry its momentum into this weekend’s FCIAC championships.

The Warriors swept Muask, Fairfield Ludlowe and Ridgefield in its final competition of the regular season, bringing its wins total for the season up from four to seven.

“I feel that we’re wrestling our best at the right time. This is the time you want to peak,” said head coach John Foldeak.

Travis Longo (108 pounds), Nick Rende (126) and Zach Zeyher (170) should all be in the running for the title in their weight brackets, while Foldeak also expects Finn McGovern to place in a very tough 113-pound division.

The FCIAC tournament, which was scheduled to begin today and conclude on Saturday at New Canaan High School, will now be an all-day event on Saturday due to Thursday’s snow. The tourney opens with first-round matches at 9 a.m., and ends with the finals at 8.

Longo, a sophomore, is seeded first in the 108-pound weight class, coming off a 25-0 regular season.

Rende, a junior, is seeded fourth at 126 pounds, despite a 26-2 record. Foldeak said this year’s 126-pound bracket might be the toughest weight class he’s ever seen at FCIACs.

Zeyher, also a junior, is seeded second at 170 pounds, after a 26-4 regular season. He has only one loss in the FCIAC.

McGovern (18-11), another junior, is seeded seventh in a tough 113-pound weight class, but Foldeak feels he can place with at least a top-six finish.

Foldeak also has high hopes for sophomore Jacob Robb, who’s had a solid season (11-13) at 160 pounds after a injury-plagues freshman season. Robb is seeded eighth in his bracket.

The Warriors can finish in the top six, maybe top five, in the team standings, Foldeak said, if the team’s top wrestlers pile up the points and a several other wrestlers advance in the consolation brackets — particularly in the 182-, 195- and 220-pound weight classes.

“If we can steal a fourth, fifth or sixth in any of those weights, that may give us enough points to move up the standings,” he said.

At 182 pounds, Wilton has freshman Griffin Morris (9-11), seeded seventh; at 195 there’s freshman Ethan Helman (10-16), whose seeded eighth; and at 220 the Warriors have sophomore Tyler Previte (5-12), also seeded eighth.

Sophomore Sabrina Hartz is seeded 14th at 132 pounds; senior Greyson Kennedy is seeded 12th at 145; and senior Jack Ferguson is seeded 10th at 285.

