The Wilton High boys and girls basketball games will still be played today, despite the cancellation of school due to Thursday’s snowfall.

Both games have been moved up to 5 p.m. starts. The Wilton boys host Greenwich while the girls travel to Greenwich.

The FCIAC wrestling championships, scheduled to begin today and conclude on Saturday at New Canaan High School, will now be a one-day tournament on Saturday, starting with the first round at 9 a.m. and ending with the finals at 8.