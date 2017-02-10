Wilton real estate sales: Feb. 3-9, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 3 through Feb. 9, 2017.

405 Belden Hill Road: Theodore Darnall and Vicki Darnall, to Leonard Blum and Lori Blum, $1,507,250.

116 Thunder Lake Road: lot 34, Andrew T. Smith and Laura M. Smith, to Stephen W. Fritz and Denise Fritz, $700,000.

195 Cannon Road: lot 9, John M. Driscoll Estate, to Richard Watson and Meredith MacLaine, $352,500.

