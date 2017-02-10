Obituary: Philip W. Reeves, 57

Philip Reeves lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 7, 2017. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 15, 1959, to the late Courtney H. Reeves Jr. and Sarah S. Reeves. He moved to Wilton in 1962 and remained there for most of his life, attending Wilton Public Schools. As a member of the Wilton Volunteer Fire department, Phil found his lifelong passion, becoming a firefighter with the Westport Department in 1980, where he remained for six years, at which point he joined the United States Army, to earn his wings as an Army Aviator.

After completing his active obligation, which included a tour in the Republic of Korea, Phil transferred to the Massachusetts National Guard, where he remained until his death, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 as the State Aviation Safety Officer. Phil served two tours in Iraq as a MEDEVAC helicopter pilot. In 1994, Phil joined the Bridgeport Fire Department, earning promotions to Pumper Engineer and Fire Lieutenant, retiring in 2016. Phil served the Bridgeport Fire Department as Firefighter, Engineer, Training Officer, Safety Officer, and Battalion Chief’s Aide. Phil earned a Bachelor’s of Science in History and a Master’s in Homeland Security and Disaster Management.

Phil married the light of his life and soulmate, Robyn Hapke, in 1994, who survives him. Also surviving him are his daughter Rebecca of Keene, N.H., and son Isaac of Wilton. He is survived by his mother Sarah, of Walpole, N.H., sister Leslie Kanerva of Springfield, Vt.; sister Cynthia and her partner Ray Ruseckas of Walpole, N.H.; and brother Ted, of Springfield, Vt.

As a proud veteran, Phil was a life member of the VFW, the United States Army Warrant Officer Association, the National Guard Association of the United States and the Army Aviation Association of America. Phil was also a proud member of Bridgeport Firefighters Local 834.

The visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, Conn., on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton, Conn., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bridgeport Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the USO, or the veteran’s service organization of your choice.