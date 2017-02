Wilton schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday, Feb. 10.

Cider Mill will open at 9:40.

Wilton High School, Middlebrook and Our Lady of Fatima will open at 10:20.

Miller-Driscoll will open at 11:05.

The Wilton YMCA Nursery School will open at 10:30. The YMCA will open for regular business hours on Friday.