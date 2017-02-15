Wilton Bulletin

Animal shelter honors Wilton woman

By Wilton Bulletin on February 15, 2017 in Lead News, People · 0 Comments

Getting ready for the ROAR with Laughter gala fund-raiser are, from left, Allyson Dotson, Rebecca Kaufman, Susan Richter, Ed McGill, owner of BMW of Ridgefield, Maria Palone, and Jarl Orell of Abbey Tent & Party Rentals. In front are Megan McSherry of BMW and Pam Rybarczyk of ROAR. — Michele Williams photo



Mary Jo Duffy of Wilton will be honored at ROAR with Laughter, a gala fund-raiser for the Ridgefield Operations for Animal Rescue Saturday, March 4, at BMW of Ridgefield.

The event’s headliner is Moody McCarthy, a New York City-based stand-up comedian who has been on Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, as well as many late-night talk shows and SiriusXM. Cab & Co. will entertain during the cocktail hour.

The evening begins with a cocktail party at 6:30, followed by dinner and an open bar.

There will also be a silent auction open to the public, allowing those who can’t attend the event to bid on more than 25 items including two VIP tickets for Live with Kelly and The Chew Show; a deluxe Adam Broderick spa package, U.S. Open, N.Y. Rangers, and Mets or Yankee tickets, and a case of La Amante Malbec wine. Bidding will take place up to 9:30 via 501auctions. com/ROARwithLaughter.

A live auction will include tickets to the Stephen Colbert show; a weekend at the whimsical Winvian Resort, including a romantic dinner with wine and complimentary BMW transportation; a five-course dinner with wine at the James Beard House, including roundtrip limo transportation; 2017 Thanksgiving Day Parade package including four seats at Macy’s 34th Street VIP viewing stands, along with a complimentary Affinia hotel room; and rounds of golf with carts for five area golf clubs.

Duffy, who runs the ROAR therapy dog program and the organization’s Pets for Vets chapter, will receive the 2017 ROAR Community Star Award. Cornell University Veterinary Specialists will receive the 2017 ROAR Business Star Award.

Tickets may be purchased online at 501auctions.com/ROARwithLaughter.

