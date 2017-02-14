Cattle roundup

In the universe of cattle production, Connecticut is certainly a minor player, but it does figure into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northeastern Cattle Inventory Report, issued Feb. 2.

The state’s cattle inventory — beef and dairy — amounted to 48,000 head for 2017, about 1,000 fewer than in 2016. This places us well below Pennsylvania (1.6 million), New York (1.5 million), Vermont (260,000), Maryland (186,000), and Maine (84,000) but ahead of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

Of those animals, Connecticut has 2,000 steers over 500 pounds, 500 bulls over 500 pounds, and 9,000 calves under 500 pounds.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, there were 93.6 million head of cattle and calves in the U.S., an increase of 2% over the previous year.