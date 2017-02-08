Wilton schools and library closed Thursday

With as many as 12 inches of snow forecast for this area, schools in Wilton will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 9.
All activities, including the Board of Education meeting, are canceled.
Wilton Library will also be closed.
