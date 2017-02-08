Wilton Bulletin

Wilton schools and library closed Thursday

By Wilton Bulletin on February 8, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

With as many as 12 inches of snow forecast for this area, schools in Wilton will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 9.

All activities, including the Board of Education meeting, are canceled.

Wilton Library will also be closed.

