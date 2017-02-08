Letter: Students resist discriminatory actions

To the Editors:

As Wilton High School students, we fully endorse this message. Wilton Public Schools are constantly working to benefit school climate and increase tolerance of all people, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or anything else that may make us seem different from one another.

This is not a political belief, but rather a belief of accepting all people, and encouraging students to become individuals in a way that will best allow them to learn and grow into intelligent, functioning members of society. We will resist any influence telling us as students to become less tolerant, prejudiced, or discriminatory. We preach acceptance and we refuse to let politics let our community turn on each other.

Julia Foodman

WHS Class of 2017

Wilton, Feb. 7