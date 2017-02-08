Obituary: Therese Peterson, 80

Therese Ann Peterson, a long-time resident of Norwalk and Wilton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2017, with her Beloved Husband Jack Peterson of 60 years by her side at Wilton Meadows.

Terry was born July 21, 1936, to the late John and Theresa Menna. She is survived by her two brothers, John Menna, his wife Jacque, and James Menna, his wife Bonnie, who all live in Texas. Her three children, Bob and his wife Stacey of New Milford, Susan of Bethel and Michael of New Milford. Her precious grandchildren, Ryan Wolf Peterson, Kayla and Jake Peterson, and Lauren Morton-Peterson, and her great-granddaughter, Harper Shea Wolf of New Hampshire.

Terry was a Paralegal in Wilton for many years, ending her career at the Wilton Insurance Group in Darien, Conn. She had a great sense of humor. A wonderful homemaker, great cook and could work wonders with a stitching needle.

She was the most organized person who ran so many charities for the Clubs, South Norwalk Boat Club and the Quartet Club to name a few. God’s Kingdom will now have a new head organizer!

Our Family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at the Wilton Meadows for taking wonderful and loving care of our Wife, Mother and Grandmother this last month.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Redding, CT 06896.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 W. Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829.