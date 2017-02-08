Police Log: Forgery, criminal mischief, PCP possession, evading responsibility

Forgery

A 27-year-old Florida man was charged with 13 counts of forgery and identity theft Jan. 31 at 3 a.m. after turning himself in on a warrant.

Julio Mirabet, of Hialeah, Fla., was held on $25,000 bond with a court appearance later that day.

Mirabet allegedly ran up $3,289 in credit card charges using credit card numbers he was able to retrieve from a credit card scanner at a gas station. He was not an employee of the gas station. The incident happened in May 2016. The local resident whose credit card was involved was reimbursed by the bank, police said.

Mirabet is being investigated as possibly part of a larger network of identity thieves, police said.

High school incident

An 18-year-old Wilton man was charged with second-degree criminal mischief Feb. 2 at 8:30 a.m. at Wilton High School.

Tristan Gorkin, of 38 Grumman Avenue, was charged as a result of an incident in which a glass door was cracked with a kick at the high school on Jan. 10. An investigation including video surveillance determined he was responsible for the damage, police said.

Gorkin is a 2016 Wilton High School graduate and played football. Police did not know any motive for the behavior. He was released on a promise to appear in court Feb. 21.

PCP

A 37-year-old Norwalk man was charged with possession of hallucinogens, operating without insurance, and failure to renew registration Feb. 1 at 10:38 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Corey Razor, of 15 Madison Street, Norwalk, was stopped after a check of his registration plate showed it was expired. The operator was very nervous, according to the arresting officer, and consented to a search of the vehicle, where a small bag containing powdered PCP was found, as well as a partially smoked cigarette containing PCP.

He was assessed a $250 bond and has a Feb. 16 court date.

Evading responsibility

A Stamford man who says he struck a deer in the road and then left the scene after crashing into a stone wall was charged with evading responsibility.

Police said Diego Armando Velez-Lopez, 27, of 5 Ridge Place, Stamford, will appear in court Feb. 15.

The accident was on Raymond Lane Feb. 5 at 6:54 a.m.

Wilton police responded to two domestic verbal calls from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6.