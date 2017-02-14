Hospital presents Service of Remembrance

Norwalk Hospital will present its annual Service of Remembrance for families of patients who died this past year at the hospital and the staff who supported them. The service is “an opportunity for people to recall their loved ones in community with others who have suffered loss,” said the Rev. Debra Slade, director of spiritual care at the hospital.

It will take place Thursday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m., in the Perkin Auditorium.

The memorial program will feature music by soloist Chaplain Stephen Pond, accompanied by Chaplain Carol Bauer, and harpist Chaplain Annie Hartigan, all of Norwalk Hospital.

Spiritual care involves helping people through life transitions with a supportive presence, and an awareness of the sacred. The Department of Spiritual Care includes chaplains of many faith traditions who minister in an interfaith context with all people. Hospital chaplains will be available at the service to offer support and care.

For more information and to RSVP, call Lashaun Brown at 203-852-2541.