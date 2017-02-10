Celebrating the ‘village movement’

Beacon Hill Village in Boston will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year. The village is really a membership organization to help people 50 and older live independently in their homes and neighborhoods and was the spark for a village movement that has spawned similar organizations including Stay at Home in Wilton.

The celebration, which will feature guest speaker Dr. Atul Gawande, will be simulcast on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m., to more than 150 of the 350-plus villages open and in development across the country. The community is invited to a viewing party and reception with Stay at Home in Wilton members at Wilton Library.

Gawande, a surgeon, public health researcher, and author of the book Being Mortal, will speak on Being Mortal’s Villages: The Value of Community and Choice as we Grow Older. Moderated by Robin Young, host of NPR’s Here & Now, the presentation will feature a discussion on aging, living life with purpose, and how we can transform the possibilities for the later chapters in everyone’s lives.

How to support and care for aging populations is an issue that will be faced all over the planet. By 2030, 20% of the U.S. population will be over 65, an estimated 83 million people. The numbers are even larger in many countries around the world. The village concept and the importance of community and choice offer valuable insights and solutions for this challenging phenomenon.

For information, call Stay at Home in Wilton at 203-762-2600. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended for guaranteed seating. Doors open at 4:30. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served. Door prizes include Gawande’s bestselling book, Being Mortal — Medicine and What Matters in the End.