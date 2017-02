The comedy group Fairfield of Dreams will perform for the third Comedy Night at CultureTea, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The price of $15 includes the show and a buffet, including assorted cheeses, assorted fruits, mini-scones, and a selection of teas.

Additional teas can be made upon request for a small additional fee.

The buffet hour starts at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7.