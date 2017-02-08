Obituary: George Reid, 97

George Richard Reid, 97, a long-time resident of the Silvermine community in Wilton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2017. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Haslehurst) Reid.

Born in Stamford, Conn., to the late George and Mary (Mitchell) Reid, he graduated from Stamford High School before continuing his education at Pace University, Columbia University, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.

Mr. Reid served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946. He was rightfully proud of his duty during World War II and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant at the conclusion of the war. During his enlistment he received specialized training at the Advanced Army Finance School at Wake Forest. Thereafter, he served in the Finance Offices of the United States Army 13th, 18th and 21st Army Corps Headquarters.

Mr. Reid enjoyed a long and successful career in the banking industry. He was initially employed by the Law Firm of Morse, Marvin and Walker in New Canaan, Conn., as a Fiduciary Accountant and Estate Planner. He then joined the Fairfield County Trust Co. (now Wells Fargo) as an Assistant Trust Officer. His upward career path culminated by being named Senior Vice President. During his career, George made two trans-Atlantic crossings on the QE2 as a guest speaker of Cunard Lines, lecturing on Estate and Financial Planning. He also served as a Thesis Counselor and Examiner at the National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University.

George and Dorothy resided in Wilton for over 60 years in the “little cottage” that he and his late father proudly built themselves. For many years he was an active member of the Four Seasons Tennis Club and a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Mr. Reid leaves his two daughters and their families, Diane Reid Kopta, wife of the late William Kopta, and Lynn Reid McGinnes and her husband, Alan. George will also be remembered by his four cherished grandchildren, Rachel Kopta Song and her husband, Roy, Joseph Kopta, Katherine McGinnes Collins and her husband, John, and Meghan McGinnes Ryan and her husband, Dan. He also is survived by three great-grandchildren, Oliver Song, Abigail Ryan, and Patrick Collins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Wilton, Conn. Burial services for family only will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton.

The family is extremely grateful to the staff of the Pomperaug Health Care Center in Southbury for the compassionate care provided to Mr. Reid. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850 in support of military families.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829.