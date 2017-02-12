Citrus season

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on February 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News · 0 Comments

Jeff Turner, left, and Fred Sindel want to remind everyone it is not too late to order fresh citrus fruit from the Kiwanis Club of Wilton. Tree-ripened grapefruit, oranges and tangerines arrive at the club’s distribution point, ECS Transportation, 390 Danbury Road, on Thursday, March 2, after being picked on Tuesday Feb. 28. Funds raised will support local charities. Order forms may be found online at wiltonkiwanis.org.

