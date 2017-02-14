Koenigsberger awarded for volunteerism

Wilton High School senior Victoria Koenigsberger received the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award from United Way of Western Connecticut for her contributions to Stamford-based immigrant assistance organization Building One Community.

Victoria began volunteering as an ESL teacher and has helped organize and run the organization’s Saturday ESL program as a youth leader for the past two years.

As an intern last summer, she helped launch Building One Community’s Home Health Aide Skills Development Program, which prepares people to work in the field of healthcare.

Helping immigrants transition to the United States, said Victoria, is a way for her to “pay it forward.” Fleeing persecution during World War II, her grandfather’s family sought, and was denied, entry to the United States. The family was subsequently granted asylum in Guatemala.

Victoria has also served as an EMT for the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps for the past one-and-a-half years, and will serve as a crew chief starting this month.

In the fall, she plans to attend Brown University in Providence, R.I., and enroll in its baccalaureate-MD program in liberal medical education.