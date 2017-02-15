Dueling meatballs and more at the historical society

Wilton author Anthony LoFrisco tells tales of aglio e olio at midnight, dueling meatballs, wielding the wooden spoon, and growing up in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 24, from 12:30 to 1:30 at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

LoFrisco is author of The LoFrisco Family Cookbook: How Josie Brought Sicily to Brooklyn, which is filled with stories of his youth, his family, and the food he grew to love.

Discussions about such Italian classics as lasagna and chicken cacciatore are interspersed with reminiscences when food was always the center of attention and mama ruled the kitchen. His mother Josie, who emigrated from Sicily and raised her family in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn, made sure her husband, a New York City policeman, and three sons, were well fed by using the simplest ingredients and infusing them with love.

His talk will be followed by tastings of his cuisine, and books will be available for purchase.

Admission is free to members of the historical society, $10 for non-members. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.