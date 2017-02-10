Continuing Education expands offerings

“Experience the joy of people teaching people by taking a class at Wilton Continuing Education this winter/spring season,” says Coordinator Dolores Tufariello. The Winter/Spring 2017 brochures are already in homes and the online catalog has been active since mid-December.

Visit wiltoncontinuinged.org to review course offerings and register at any time during the year.

There are more than 170 classes to explore and Wilton Continuing Education has launched more than 20 new programs this semester to meet the requests of the community. Some of the new technology courses involve social media and business and include Social Media Overview, Instagram for Business, Facebook for Business and Advertising and LinkedIn. There is also a Salesforce.com Crash Course for Admins. Many more basic and advanced computer courses, including Mac and iPhone/iPad are offered throughout the semester, which extends through June.

Many new financial and business courses run the gamut and are timely in this economy. “We are excited to be offering an Intro to Patents (intellectual property) class,” Tufariello said. “We are also offering a few different investment-type classes to help people understand this new market rally.”

A sampling of other classes include private and semi-private voice and music lessons, photography, afternoon bridge, pet portraiture and afternoon toning and yoga fitness classes, which will be offered for those who have resolved to burn off those extra holiday calories. For those just looking to relax and explore, there are classes in beekeeping, drawing (nature, portraiture, landscapes) wine pairings, plus a generous number of cooking classes from the very basic to the more fit and trendy like Zero Waste Eating and Weird & Wonderful Vegetables.

Classes are held at the Wilton public schools or in local businesses in the Wilton, Ridgefield and Norwalk communities.