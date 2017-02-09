Library Lines: Feb. 9

Timely documentary

The New Perspectives Film Series, in commemoration of Black History Month, presents The Loving Story, directed by Nancy Buirski on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Set during the Civil Rights Era, this documentary about Mildred and Richard Loving juxtaposes a love story and a racially charged criminal trial. According to Film Journal International, “Buirski creates a compelling, deeply human and context-savvy portrait of this seemingly most ordinary, yet extraordinary, of couples.” A feature film of this story is currently running in theaters. Suggested donation for the film series is $5 per person to help offset licensing fees. Refreshments are available. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. The Q&A following the screening will be led by former television executive and documentary producer Bill Harris. Registration is highly recommended.

Quintet plays All American

The Connecticut’s Own Concert Series features The Madera Winds this Sunday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. The free concert series features musicians who live or perform in Connecticut. The quintet, formed in 2012, is a blend of Connecticut musicians who have performed together over the last 30 years in other chamber groups in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County. Ralph Kirmser (oboe) of Wilton and Janet Atherton (clarinet) of Norwalk had been founding members of the Prevailing Winds Quintet since the 1980s. Rosemary Dellinger has been the bassoonist for the Connecticut Little Symphony and teaches Spanish at Cider Mill School in Wilton. Dr. Kerry Walker is professor of flute at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. Zach Glavan, horn, has performed with The Madera Winds for several years in Connecticut and currently resides in New York City. The Madera Winds will present a program of American composers. There is no charge. Registration is strongly suggested. Pre-registrants should arrive by 3:50 to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 3:50 if space is available.

Seniors celebrate aging

The Village Movement was begun in 1999 in Boston when a group of individuals were looking for a way to stay connected in a meaningful way as they aged. Stay at Home in Wilton, a member of the national Village to Village Network, began in 2010 and has grown to almost 100 members. The program, Improving the Experience of Aging, is a live-stream national simulcast of Dr. Atul Gawande, renowned surgeon and bestselling author of Being Mortal, taking place on Monday, Feb. 13. Doors open at 4:30; the broadcast is from 5 to 6 p.m. Gawande will speak about the value of community and opportunities as people grow older. A reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres will follow for this special celebration. The program is co-sponsored by Stay at Home Wilton and Wilton Library. Registration is highly recommended.

It’s all in the presentation

Michael Bellacosa shows how to create and format a basic presentation in the technology class Basic Microsoft PowerPoint 2010, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a great way to refresh or update skills that are often needed when returning to the work force. Basic computer skills including mouse proficiency are required. Advance registration is required. The class is limited to 16 students. There is no charge.

Cyber security reinforced

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library present Cyber Security — Living in a Connected World on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 8 to 10 a.m. Al Alper, president of Wilton IT security firm Absolute Logic, Inc. discusses the state of threats today and where it is headed, the economics that drive its growth, the risks it presents to business, and simple steps business owners can take to minimize their exposure. Alper, a local businessman and author, is an expert in technology, compliance and security, and is a frequent speaker at healthcare, legal and insurance industry events. Check-in is at 8 a.m. with the presentation beginning promptly at 8:30. A light breakfast will be available. Registration is recommended for this free program. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

Be empowered

In recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force, in conjunction with Team PeaceWorks, the Wilton High School PTA, Wilton Library, and The Wilton Youth Council, present Don’t Be Prey, Be Empowered on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The program will include a screening of parts of The Hunting Ground, a documentary film about the incidences of sexual assault on college campuses in the United States. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with local experts regarding consent, reporting and resources. Supplemental information and pamphlets will be available before and after the event. Registration is highly recommended on the library’s website or by calling 203-762-6334.

Valentine’s Day maker fun

The Innovation Station is humming with activity to make last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. Here are some fun classes in which people can personalize their gifts: Sunday, Feb. 12, Valentine’s Day Crafts, 1-4:30 and Embroider a Valentine’s Gift, 2-3:30; Monday, Feb. 13, Create Valentine’s Day Cards, 11-1; Tuesday, Feb. 14, Embroider an Apron, 6-7:30 p.m. Registration is required for each. Visit the library’s website or call 203-762-6342 for more information and to register.

