Boys swimming: Wilton falls to Darien

The Wilton High boys swim team took first place in seven out of 12 events, but Darien’s depth proved too much as the Blue Wave defeated the Warriors 104-81 at the Wilton Y on Monday.

Wilton (4-5) had two double winners in Gordon Steward (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle) and Jack Lewis (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), while Harrison McCool was first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 50 freestyle.

The Warriors also scored wins in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

However, in addition to winning four events, Darien racked up the second-, third- and fourth-place points, outscoring Wilton 72-27.

Connor Martin was a double winner for the Blue Wave, taking first in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Other winners were Anthony Barsanti (100 breaststroke) and Wiley Schmidt (diving).

The Warriors started strong with a win in the 200-yard medley relay by the team of Lewis, Kyle Wilson, Will Suchy and McCool, and a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle by Gordon Steward and Suchy.

After a 1-3 finish in the 200 IM by Lewis and Wilson, and 2-4 finish in the 50 free by McCool and Jackson Dill, the Warriors had a 36-26 lead after four events.

Darien swept the top three spots to win the diving, 13-2, and took one-point lead, and gradually pulled away from that point, despite wins for Wilton in four of the final six events.

Wilton results for the meet were:

Darien 104, Wilton 81

200 medley relay — 1. Wilton (Jack Lewis, Kyle Wilson, Will Suchy, Harrison McCool), 1:47.08; 4. Wilton (Maxwell Downing, Jason Cai, Matt Lamanna, Jubair Huq), 2:08.13;

200 freestyle — 1. Gordon Steward (1:50.09), 2. Will Suchy (1:50.59), 5. Matt Martin (1:59.11);

200 IM — 1. Jack Lewis (2:02.9), 3. Kyle Wilson (2:12.92), 6. Mattias Schaller (2:22.57);

50 freestyle — 2. Harrison McCool (23.28), 4. Jackson Dill (24.78), 6. Ryan Frankel (26.45);

Diving — 4. James Steward;

100 butterfly — 2. Will Suchy (56.03), 5. James Steward (1:01.81), 6. Nathaniel Snyder (1:03.7);

100 freestyle— 1. Harrison McCool (51.15), 5. Jackson Dill (53.97), 5. Ryan Looney (56.41);

500 freestyle — 1. Gordon Steward (4:59.51), 5. Matt Martin (5:28.52), 6. Mattias Schaller (5:48.92);

200 freestyle relay — 2. Wilton (McCool, Wilson, Dill, G. Steward), 1:35.86; 4. Wilton (J. Steward, Frankel, Alex Li, Martin), 1:44.45; 6. Wilton (William Trentos, Cai, Lamanna, Huq), 2:00.26;

100 backstroke — 1. Jack Lewis (56.7), 5. Ryan Looney (1:02.73), 6. Nathaniel Snyder (1:05.13);

100 breaststroke — 2. Kyle Wilson (1:08.02), 5. Dylan Flanagan (1:11.92), 6. Alex Li (1:13.15);

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wilton (Gordon Steward, Martin, Lewis, Suchy), 3:27.34; 4. Wilton (Frankel, Looney, Dill, Schaller), 3:58.65; 6. Wilton (Lamanna, Downing, Huq, Cai), 4:11.34.