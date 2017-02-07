A call for tolerance in Wilton

On the eve of an interfaith service calling for unity, and hours after a flyer pronouncing “make America white again” showed up in a Wilton driveway, a 20-year Wilton resident proposed a proclamation to the Board of Selectmen to declare the town a place of tolerance. She spoke at the board’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.

“I want to reaffirm our shared belief that diversity enriches us and tolerance, inclusion and civility are core values,” said Heather Wilcauskus, who urged the selectmen to take action on the proclamation at their next meeting.

Only three flyers were reported to have shown up in Wilton driveways, according to police, but more reportedly were found in driveways in neighboring Norwalk and Weston.

The FBI has been notified and it is an open investigation that could result in harassment charges.

“I urge you to adopt a proclamation I believe reflects the best of Wilton, the tolerance proclamation,” Wilcauskus said, saying that lately there has been a temptation to let passion overtake civility, especially with regard to the national political scene.

The draft proclamation reads:

“We, the Selectmen of Wilton, Connecticut, do hereby reaffirm our town’s commitment to inclusion, tolerance and civility, especially at this time of increasingly divisive political discourse. We recognize the diversity of our citizens and visitors, whatever their gender, religion, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, citizenship, political views, or social or economic status.

We resolve to respect and ensure the rights of all our citizens and visitors to participate fully in our community, and for all our citizens to participate fully in its governance. Our commitment to inclusion informs our values and is the basis on which our town will thrive. Diversity enriches us.

We further resolve that the principles of inclusion, tolerance, and civility will guide the actions we take as Selectmen. We resolve to reject policies that threaten or diminish this commitment, or that target or marginalize specific groups. We believe that every deserves consideration, compassion and respect. This is what makes Wilton strong. This is who we are.”

The proclamation has received support from the League of Women Voters, the Wilton Democratic Town Committee, and A Better Chance of Wilton, Wilcauskus said.

“We must summon the better angels of our nature. We know children watch us closely and look to us for guidance. It would be wonderful if you proactively lead the way,” she told the selectmen.

The selectmen did not take any action on the matter but indicated they would take it up at their next meeting, Feb. 27.

Tom Dubin, vice chairman of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee, expressed support for the tolerance proclamation.

“During periods of deeply felt political debate, we are so much focused on issues that separate us. I do not believe any one civic group has a monopoly on civility, or that any one group achieves those values. To us it is a very American proclamation. The DTC believes it is an important time for the town to share values aloud.”