Hazardous weather ahead

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 a.m. to 1 in the afternoon. Light freezing rain may make driving hazardous.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the lower 30s with winds from the southeast at 5 mph or less.

The freezing rain will turn over to rain later Tuesday, when the high is expected to be 39. Temperatures will continue to rise Tuesday night as rain diminishes.

Wednesday will see a high around 57; chance of rain is 50%.

Temperatures will then plunge Wednesday night, with a chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. The high Thursday is expected to be 32 degrees.

Low pressure tracking close to the coast Wednesday night into Thursday may produce six or more inches of snow. The weather service says uncertainty remains high regarding this storm, which is a fast mover and should be out to sea by Thursday afternoon.