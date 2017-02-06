Letter: Interfaith service sends an important message

To the Editors:

I found the recent editorial [Feb. 2] on the interfaith service to be very interesting.

I feel that, as a community, we need to find things over which we can join together and unite. We, as a community, need to do all we can to work to ensure that everyone is accepted for who they are, and that we do not simply judge people based on who we expect them to be.

Recently, it seems that, as a country, we are moving away from “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” and more towards an ideology of letting in only who we “like.” It is unjust and unconstitutional to simply filter out immigrants based on how we see them, and I feel that this service is a great example of people working against this sentiment.

We need to learn how to accept a person based on who they actually are, not how our society expects them to be. People need to stop looking for things to hate in people, and need to start finding things they can appreciate. Many of the recent policies being put into effect at the national level seem to be taking advantage of the fear within many Americans, despite those fears having no real substance.

This service is a great first step in healing the wounds caused in many people simply looking for a better opportunity. Despite being a small event in a small town, this service carries a big message. People need to embrace the other cultures that make this country great, something it always was.

Thomas Mazzarulli

Wilton, Feb. 6