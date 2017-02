Wilton Real Estate Sales: Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, 2017.

82 Pipers Hill Road: lot 11, David P. Hull and Berta J. Hull, to Robert Crisafulli and Patricia Crisafulli, $1,050,000.

81 McFadden Drive: lot 45, Darek J. Duque and Daizy M. Duque, to Peter Hickman and Donna Aldaia, $580,000.

54 Cobbs Mill Road: Andrew M. Brown and Eliza Brown, to Rocco Nicoletti and Tara Nicoletti, $645,000.

178 Grumman Hill Road: lot 3, Bo Erik Johann Meissner and Delice M. Meissner, to Michal Balicki and Tiffany T. Denepitiya Balicki, $825,000.

23 Church Street: Erin Murphy and Alexis Lebris, to Carolyn Edgerton, $500,000.

185 Signal Hill Road: lot 2, Donald J. Edgerton and Carolyn Edgerton, to Whitney B. Stewart and Connor R. Stewart, $1,010,000.

24 Walnut Place, lot 24, Juan Salgado and Mary J. Lent, to Andrew M. Brown and Eliza Brown, $1,040,000.