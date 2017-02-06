Wilton Bulletin

Dr. Erin Kleifield talks early intervention for those with eating disorders

By Kate Czaplinski on February 6, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Silver Hill Hospital’s Dr. Erin Kleifield spoke with HAN about eating disorder treatment and the importance of early intervention. Watch the interview below:

Throughout February, HAN Network will feature interviews with the treatment team at the New Canaan facility’s Eating Disorders Program, focusing on a range of topics.

The interviews will air every Monday in February on Coffee Break, a weekday news show that airs at 11 a.m. Watch online at han.network and on all HAN’s community newspaper websites.

The Eating Disorder Awareness Month schedule includes:

  • Monday, Feb. 13 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and the LGBTQ Community with Micaela Scully, LCSW
  • Monday, Feb. 20 on Coffee Break at 11: Neurobiology of the Brain and Food as Medicine with Sara Niego, MD
  • Monday, Feb. 27 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and Nutrition, Breann Farnsworth, RD

