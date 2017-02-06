Saturday roundup: Wins for Wilton girls basketball, gymnastics

Girls basketball

The Wilton High girls basketball team broke open a tight game by outscoring Cheshire 13-5 in the third quarter, and went on to defeat the Rams 69-50 on Saturday in Cheshire.

It was the second win in less than 24 hours for the Warriors, who were coming off a win over Bridgeport Central on Friday night.

Wilton (10-6) led at halftime, 34-31, and stretched the lead to 49-36 after three quarters.

Emily Tuin led the scoring with 19 points (two 3-pointers) and Claire Gulbin hit for 18 points (four 3-pointers).

Caroline Sweeny also scored in double figures with 13 points, while Elizabeth Breslin had seven points and Lauren Robertson six points. Anna Cocoros, Izzy Casiraghi and Meaghan Downey added two points each.

The Warriors host undefeated Trumbull (12-0) on Tuesday night at Zeoli Fieldhouse.

Gymnastics

The Wilton High gymnastics improved it record to 4-3 with a 133.25 to 132.1 win over Darien on Saturday in Darien.

The Warriors were coming off a 130.3 to 102.5 win over Westhill last Thursday in Stamford.

Meredith Nash had a score of 9.05 on floor to lead the Warriors in Saturday’s win, and also had the top score on vault with an 8.5. Alex Uriarte had the top scores for Wilton on bars (8.95) and beam (8.3).

Wilton closes out the regular season on Tuesday at home against Joel Barlow, before moving on to the FCIAC championships on Saturday morning (10:30) at Jonathan Law High School in Milford.

Results for Saturday’s meet were:

Wilton 133.25, Darien 132.1

Vault (33.3) — Meredith Nash (8.5), Nicki Babkowski (8.35), Brooke Taffler (8.3), Kayla Heber (8.15), Carter Siegel (7.95), Taylor White (7.35);

Bars (33.2) — Alex Uriarte (8.95), Kate Ginsburg (8.85), Meredith Nash (8.1), Alyssa Jarrett (7.3), Marra Woodring (7.2), Carter Siegel (7.1);

Beam (32.4) — Alex Uriarte (8.3), Alyssa Jarrett (8.3), Kate Ginsburg (7.9), Meg McNamara (7.9), Brooke Taffler (7.85), Lauren Cooper (7.45);

Floor (34.35) — Meredith Nash (9.05), Nicki Babkowski (8.7), Kate Ginsburg (8.4), Meg McNamara (8.2), Kayla Heber (8.1), Taylor White (7.9).