Obituary: William Everett Gould, 84

If anyone possessed the knowledge to live life to the fullest, it was Bill Gould. He was born in Watertown, N.Y., the youngest by many years of the three children of Leslie and Hazel Gould. He attained his B.A. from Williams College and served two years in the U.S. Army. In 1965, he earned his M.B.A. (with Distinction) from Harvard Business School.

In 1958, Bill married Smith College graduate, Sharon Lynn Abley, of Grand Forks, N.D. In 1959 and 1962, respectively, they had two sons, Bill Jr. and John. Meanwhile, Bill worked for the Carborundum Company and Reichhold Chemicals, on the banks of Lake Ontario. Further offshore, he crewed on the champion eight-meter sailing team of the Norseman.

After getting his M.B.A., he took his family to the England where he worked for American Metal Climax which sent him throughout the U.K. and to Scandinavia, the Soviet Union, East Africa and the Middle East. Children Whitney and Nick were born in London in 1966 and 1967. In 1969, the Gould family returned to the U.S. where Bill joined Heidrick & Struggles, an executive recruiting firm based in New York. In 1974, he co-founded an executive recruiting firm that would become Gould, McCoy & Chaddick, New York. He developed an international business which took him around the world.

Bill served as the President of the Association of Executive Search Consultants, Inc. and was the recipient of the AESC Gardner W. Heidrick Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Profession. His firm was a Charter Member of the Executive Search Hall of Fame.

Bill and Sharon’s primary residence moved from Beaconsfield, U.K., to Wilton, Conn., and finally to Chatham, Mass. From 1973 to 2013, they spent much of their free time gathering a growing band of children, grandchildren, and friends over skiing and “epic” dinners at their stone farmhouse in Chester, Vt.

After retirement, Bill and Sharon fulfilled a bucket list of trips. Bill loved to ski, sail, fly fish, play bridge, and golf, passions he shared with his family. He had an infectious sense of humor and created community wherever he went. As a member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, he served as lay minister, supported and encouraged Fine Arts at the church, and was deeply involved in African outreach. He is survived by his wife Sharon; children William Jr., John, Whitney, and Nicholas; their spouses Stephanie, Simona, Mike, and Lanie; and grandchildren Christian, Alexander, Lukas, Lily, Marek, and William. Thank you Bill, for a life well and richly lived!

Bill’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at 11 a.m., at St. Christopher’s Church, Chatham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 625 Main Street, Chatham, MA 02633.

For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.