Boys swimming: Wilton tops Westhill behind Suchy, McCool

Will Suchy and Harrison McCool both won two events and the Wilton High boys swim team employed its depth to outscore Westhill 107-75 on Friday at the Wilton Y.

Suchy won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, while McCool took first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.

Also winning for the Warriors (4-4) was Gordon Steward in the 500-yard freestyle.

The Vikings had an 8-6 lead after one event, thanks to a first-place effort in the medley relay by the team of Peter Lebedev, Jordan Jang, Ben Feldman and Owen Pollard in a time of 1:46.34.

Wilton swept the top three places in the next event, the 200 freestyle, and never trailed after that. Following Suchy’s first place were Gordon Steward in second and Matt Martin in third.

Westhill later won the diving, 13-0, to cut the lead to two points, but Wilton outscored the Vikings 69-38 over the final seven events to cruise to the victory.

For Westhill, Feldman was a double winner, taking first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.7) and 200 IM (2:03.78), while Lebedev was first in the 100 backstroke (56.75).

Wilton results were:

Wilton 107, Westhill 75

200 medley relay — 2. Wilton (Jack Lewis, Kyle Wilson, Will Suchy, Harrison McCool), 1:48.99; 3. Wilton (Ryan Looney, Alex Li, James Steward, Jackson Dill), 1:57.95; 4. Wilton (Maxwell Downing, Jason Cai, Matt Lamanna, Ryan Frankel), 2:01.99;

200 freestyle — 1. Will Suchy (1:51.34), 2. Gordon Steward (1:55.31), 3. Matt Martin (1:58.26);

200 IM — 2. Jack Lewis (2:04.19), 3. Kyle Wilson (2:18.01), 4. Ryan Looney (2:21.09);

50 freestyle — 1. Harrison McCool (23.53), 3. Jackson Dill (25.1), 5. James Steward (25.83);

100 butterfly — 1. Will Suchy (56.65), 4. James Steward (1:03.49), 5. Dylan Flanagan (1:04.34);

100 freestyle— 1. Harrison McCool (51.78), 3. Jackson Dill (56.23), 5. Ryan Frankel (57.41);

500 freestyle — 1. Gordon Steward (5:18.03), 2. Matt Martin (5:30.05), 4. Mattias Schaller (5:43.9);

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wilton (Kyle Wilson, Jackson Dill, Harrison McColl, Gordon Steward), 1:39.27); 3. Wilton (Ryan Frankel, Alex Li, James Steward, Matt Martin), 1:44.59; 5. Wilton (Jason Cai, Dylan Flanagan, Jubair Huq, Matt Lamanna), 1:56.09;

100 backstroke — 2. Jack Lewis (59.39), 3. Ryan Looney (1:05.81), 4. Maxwell Downing (1:11.73);

100 breaststroke — 2. Kyle Wilson (1:09.51), 3. Li (1:13.37), 4.Dylan Flanagan (1:014.03);

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wilton (Matt Martin, Gordon Steward, Jack Lewis, Will Suchy), 3:33.96; 3. Wilton (Maxwell Downing, Ryan Frankel, Mattias Schaller, Ryan Looney), 4:03.93; 5. Wilton (Matt Lamanna, Jubair Huq, Jason Cai, Dylan Flanagan), 4:20.54.