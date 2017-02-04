Wrestling: Warriors sweep quad meet

The Wilton High wrestling team nearly doubled its wins total for the season on Friday, sweeping all three opponents at a quad meet at Fairfield Ludlowe.

The Warriors (7-11) scored wins over Masuk, 40-34, and Ludlowe, 46-34, before edging Ridgefield 40-39 on a tiebreaker, after the match ended in a 39-39 tie, based having the greater number of first points in the match.

Travis Longo, Finn McGovern, Nick Rende and Zach Zeyher were all 3-0 on the day, while Jacob Robb, Tyler Previte and Ciaran Smith each had two wins.

Longo improved to 25-0 with his three wins, all by pin, while Rende had a pair of major decisions and a forfeit. Zeyher and McGovern both had two pins and a forfeit, with Zeyher having the afternoon’s quickest pin at 34 seconds in the Ludlowe match.

Results were:

Wilton 40, Masuk 34

108 — Travis Longo (W) pinned Luke Lariviere, 1:21;

115 — Finn McGovern (W) won by forfeit;

122 — Michael Fedorko (M) won by forfeit;

128 — Nick Rende (W) won by maj. dec. over Zachary Minch, 17-3

134 — Tore Gambino (M) won by maj. dec. over Sabrina Hartz, 12-2

140 — Curtis Fedorko (M) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 0:48;

145 — Jason Lobdell (M) won by forfeit;

152 — Brendan Attah (M) won by forfeit;

160 — Jacob Robb (W) won by dec. over Kyle Weiss, 13-6

170 — Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Rodolpho Matthews, 3:14;

182 — Griffin Morris (W) won by dec. over Austin Pompa, 9-7;

195 — Ethan Helman (W) won by forfeit;

220 — Rob Krajewski (M) pinned Tyler Previte, 1:36;

285 — Ciaran Smith (W) pinned Youssoupha Diagne, 0:48;

Wilton 46, Fairfield Ludlowe 34

108 — Luis Zambrano (FL) won by forfeit;

115 — Travis Longo (W) pinned Antonio Nicholas, 3:09;

122 — Finn McGovern (W) pinned Chris Muschett, 1:24;

128 — Nick Rende (W) won by maj. dec. over Zachary Taylor, 17-4;

134 — Skyler Kwok (FL) won by maj. dec. over Sabrina Hartz, 12-3;

140 — Sebastian Bastos (FL) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 0:30;

145 — Justin Hathaway (FL) won by forfeit;

152 — Thomas Murray (FL) won by forfeit;

160 — Jacob Robb (W) pinned Tad Godlewski, 4:49;

170 — Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Stan Godlewski, 0:34;

182 — Dominick Masstro (FL) pinned Griffin Morris, 1:10;

195 — Ethan Helman (W) pinned Matt Smith, 3:23;

220 — Tyler Previte (W) won by forfeit;

285 — Ciaran Smith (W) won by forfeit.

Wilton 40, Ridgefield 39 (Criteria H)

108 — Travis Longo (W) pinned Kellan Barrett, 3:50;

115 — Finn McGovern (W) pinned David Deem, 3:34;

122 — Aidan Klotz (R) won by forfeit;

128 — Nick Rende (W) won by forfeit;

134 — Jesse Walker (R) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 0:36;

140 — Peter Murray (R) pinned Sabrina Hartz, 0:50;

145 — Simon Preston (R) won by forfeit;

152 — Liam Courtney (R) won by forfeit;

160 — Brian Showstead (R) won by dec. over Jacob Robb, 11-4;

170 — Zach Zeyher (W) won by forfeit;

182 — Griffin Morris (W) won by forfeit;

195 — Chris D’Entrone (R) pinned Ethan Helman, 2:50;

220 — Jack Ferguson (W) pinned Shaun pastor, 0:44;

285 — Tyler Previte (W) won by dec. over Ryan Canavan, 13-11.