Wrestling: Warriors sweep quad meet

The Wilton High wrestling team nearly doubled its wins total for the season on Friday, sweeping all three opponents at a quad meet at Fairfield Ludlowe.
The Warriors (7-11) scored wins over Masuk, 40-34, and Ludlowe, 46-34, before edging Ridgefield 40-39 on a tiebreaker, after the match ended in a 39-39 tie, based having the greater number of first points in the match.
Travis Longo, Finn McGovern, Nick Rende and Zach Zeyher were all 3-0 on the day, while Jacob Robb, Tyler Previte and Ciaran Smith each had two wins.
Longo improved to 25-0 with his three wins, all by pin, while Rende had a pair of major decisions and a forfeit. Zeyher and McGovern both had two pins and a forfeit, with Zeyher having the afternoon’s quickest pin at 34 seconds in the Ludlowe match.
Results were:
Wilton 40, Masuk 34
108 — Travis Longo (W) pinned Luke Lariviere, 1:21;
115 — Finn McGovern (W) won by forfeit;
122 — Michael Fedorko (M) won by forfeit;
128 — Nick Rende (W) won by maj. dec. over Zachary Minch, 17-3
134 — Tore Gambino (M) won by maj. dec. over Sabrina Hartz, 12-2
140 — Curtis Fedorko (M) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 0:48;
145 — Jason Lobdell (M) won by forfeit;
152 — Brendan Attah (M) won by forfeit;
160 — Jacob Robb (W) won by dec. over Kyle Weiss, 13-6
170 — Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Rodolpho Matthews, 3:14;
182 — Griffin Morris (W) won by dec. over Austin Pompa, 9-7;
195 — Ethan Helman (W) won by forfeit;
220 — Rob Krajewski (M) pinned Tyler Previte, 1:36;
285 — Ciaran Smith (W) pinned Youssoupha Diagne, 0:48;
Wilton 46, Fairfield Ludlowe 34
108 — Luis Zambrano (FL) won by forfeit;
115 — Travis Longo (W) pinned Antonio Nicholas, 3:09;
122 — Finn McGovern (W) pinned Chris Muschett, 1:24;
128 — Nick Rende (W) won by maj. dec. over Zachary Taylor, 17-4;
134 — Skyler Kwok (FL) won by maj. dec. over Sabrina Hartz, 12-3;
140 — Sebastian Bastos (FL) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 0:30;
145 — Justin Hathaway (FL) won by forfeit;
152 — Thomas Murray (FL) won by forfeit;
160 — Jacob Robb (W) pinned Tad Godlewski, 4:49;
170 — Zach Zeyher (W) pinned Stan Godlewski, 0:34;
182 — Dominick Masstro (FL) pinned Griffin Morris, 1:10;
195 — Ethan Helman (W) pinned Matt Smith, 3:23;
220 — Tyler Previte (W) won by forfeit;
285 — Ciaran Smith (W) won by forfeit.
Wilton 40, Ridgefield 39 (Criteria H)
108 — Travis Longo (W) pinned Kellan Barrett, 3:50;
115 — Finn McGovern (W) pinned David Deem, 3:34;
122 — Aidan Klotz (R) won by forfeit;
128 — Nick Rende (W) won by forfeit;
134 — Jesse Walker (R) pinned Dom Caratozzolo, 0:36;
140 — Peter Murray (R) pinned Sabrina Hartz, 0:50;
145 — Simon Preston (R) won by forfeit;
152 — Liam Courtney (R) won by forfeit;
160 — Brian Showstead (R) won by dec. over Jacob Robb, 11-4;
170 — Zach Zeyher (W) won by forfeit;
182 — Griffin Morris (W) won by forfeit;
195 — Chris D’Entrone (R) pinned Ethan Helman, 2:50;
220 — Jack Ferguson (W) pinned Shaun pastor, 0:44;
285 — Tyler Previte (W) won by dec. over Ryan Canavan, 13-11.