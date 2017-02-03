Police arrest Wilton High student regarding school threats

Wilton police have arrested a Wilton High School student in relation to threats made at the school last month.

Victoria Flowers, 18, surrendered at the Wilton Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3, where she was processed and charged with breach of peace in the second degree and threatening in the second degree. She is being held on $5,000 bond according to a press release issued by police. If she does not make bond, she will be arraigned Monday, Feb. 6, police said. If she does make bond, she will receive a court date.

Police began their investigation on Jan. 26. While the investigation was underway, police increased their presence at the campus and the student in question was removed from the school.

Based on their investigation, police determined probable cause existed to arrest Flowers. Police are not releasing any further details about the nature of the threat, saying that although there were minors involved as witnesses, Flowers was the only suspect.