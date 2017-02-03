Girls hockey: Warriors top Masuk, get back to .500

Molly Thomas and Meghan Lane each scored two goals as the Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team got back to the .500 mark with a 7-3 win over the combined Masuk, Barlow, Newtown and Oxford team on Thursday night at SoNo Ice House.

Shannon McEveney, Caitlyn Hocker and Lily Blackwell also scored for the Warriors (7-7), who won for the second time in two nights.

Wilton jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and were up 6-0 in the second period.

Lane also had three assists for the Warriors, while Hocker had two assists and Thomas, Blackwell, McEveney, Anna Bean and Izzy Thelen each had one assist. Izzy Najah made 15 saves in goal for Wilton.

Catie Boudiette score two goals for Masuk, and Caeley Raymond had one goal. Erin Webdale, Sarah Hornby and Bridget Nicholson each had an assist for the Panthers, who suffered their eighth straight loss and are now 3-10 on the season.

Scoring

First period

Wilton: Molly Thomas (Meghan Lane, Caitlyn Hocker)

Wilton: Meghan Lane (Hocker, Izzy Thelen)

Wilton: Meghan Lane (Lily Blackwell)

Second period

Wilton: Shannon McEveney (Anna Bean)

Wilton: Caitlyn Hocker (Lane, Thomas)

Wilton: Lily Blackwell (unassisted)

Masuk: Catie Boudiette (Erin Webdale)

Masuk: Catie Boudiette (Sarah Hornby)

Third period

Masuk: Caeley Raymond (Bridget Nicholson)

Wilton: Molly Thomas (Lane, McEveney)