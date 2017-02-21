What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 21:

• BeMoved at Wilton Senior Center at 9:45.

• Oil/Acrylics at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Word Graphics at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 11 to noon.

• Duplicate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Five Crowns at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Chair Yoga at Ogden House at 2.

• Embroider or Monogram It! at Wilton Library, from 11 to 1.

• Let’s Make Something at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• Sound Explorers at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• Embellished Napkins or Dish Towel at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

