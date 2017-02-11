What’s happening in Wilton?

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on February 11, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 11:

• Minecraft Club at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• The Loving Story at Wilton Library, from 7:30 to 9:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

