What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 16:

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 10 to 11.

• Portraiture at Wilton Senior Center at 10:15.

• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton at Wilton Library, from 10:30 to noon.

• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.

• Senior Lunch at St. Matthew’s Church at 11:45.

• Color Pencils at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Make Fun Buttons at Wilton Library, from 2 to 4.

• Children’s Beginner Chess at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• Children’s Advanced Chess at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.