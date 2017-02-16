What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 16:
• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 10 to 11.
• Portraiture at Wilton Senior Center at 10:15.
• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.
• Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton at Wilton Library, from 10:30 to noon.
• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.
• Senior Lunch at St. Matthew’s Church at 11:45.
• Color Pencils at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.
• Make Fun Buttons at Wilton Library, from 2 to 4.
• Children’s Beginner Chess at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.
• Children’s Advanced Chess at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.
