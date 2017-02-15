What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 15:

• Cyber Slick-urity: Living in a Connected World at Wilton Library, from 8 to 10.

• Sewing at Ogden House at 9:30.

• Watercolor at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Open Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Embroider a Tea Towel at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• Tai Chi at Wilton Senior Center at 11:30.

• Lunch at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Wilton High School Orchestra at Wilton Senior Center at 12:45.

• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Build-a-Story at Wilton Library, from 2 to 3:30.

• 3D Printing for Beginners at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

• Don’t Be Prey, Be Empowered at Wilton Library, from 7 to 8:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.