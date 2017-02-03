Track: McCormick wins FCIAC title at 3200

Morgan McCormick’s win in the 3200 meters was the highlight for the Wilton High track and field teams at Thursday’s FCIAC championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

McCormick ran a season-best time of 11:04.32 to beat runner-up Sarah Leatherwood of Fairfield Ludlowe nearly four seconds. Her time was a drop of more than 30 seconds over last year’s FCIAC meet, when she finished third.

Her first-place finish accounted for half of Wilton’s 20 points, as the Warriors finished sixth in the team standings.

The Wilton girls’ other 10 points all came in the field events, led by a third-place finish in the shot put by Covadonga Perez Pelaez with a season-best 33’7”.

Fifth-place finishes were recorded by Anna Rava in the pole vault (season-best 8’0”) and Andreed Reid in the long jump (season-best 15’4.5”).

In the 55 meters, Tatum Kelly finished ninth in the preliminaries (season-best 7.84) and just missed making the finals.

The Wilton girls had a strong showing in the 4×200 relay and would have finished third, but were disqualified for a lane violation. The team of Reid, Kelly and Ashley and Julia Vitarelli had turned in a season-best time (by more than three seconds) of 1:51.35.

Wilton had season-best times in two other relays. The 4×800 relay team of Nina Mellin, McCormick, Carly Sullivan and Elizabeth Healy dropped its season-best time by 27 seconds with a 10:48.66. In the 4×400, the Warriors beat their season-best time by nearly six seconds with a 4:19.87, with the team of Ashley Vitarelli, Lily Kealy, Healy and Julia Vitarelli.

Also achieving season-best efforts were Meri Santomero in the 55-meter hurdles (10.02) and Elizabeth Lynch in the 3200 meters (12:27.76).

Danbury won the FCIAC girls title with 122 points, followed by Ridgefield (93) and Greenwich (88). Those three teams accounted for 303 of the 467 points scored at the meet.

The Wilton boys finished 13th with five points.

Chris Colbert’s fourth place in the 300 meters (36.77) and Aaron Breene’s sixth place in the 1000 (2:40.15) accounted for the Wilton points.

In the shot put AJ Pykosz beat his season-best by a foot and a half with a heave of 40’3.5”, finishing 11th; and Brendan Quinlan had a season-best by nearly a foot with a 39’3.25”, placing 13th.

The Wilton boys 4×400 lowered its best time by 15 seconds with 3:49.88, with the team of Tyler Daher, Richard Tomasetti, Andrew Nisco, and Breene.

Danbury ran away with the boys title with 130 points, more than 68 points ahead of runner-up Staples.

Results for Wilton at the FCIAC meet were:

GIRLS

55 meters — 9. Tatum Kelly (7.84), 35. Lacey Eller (9.86);

3200 — 1. Morgan McCormick (11:04.32), 17. Elizabeth Lynch (2:27.76);

55m hurdles — 11. Meri Santomero (10.02);

4×400 — 7. Wilton (Ashley Vitarelli, Lily Kealy, Elizabeth Healy, Julia Vitarelli), 4:19.87;

4×800 — 10. Wilton (Nina Mellin, Morgan McCormick, Carly Sullivan, Elizabeth Healy), 10:48.66;

1600m sprint medley relay — 10. Wilton (Anna Sherman, Bianca Reuter, Molly Ward, Elizabeth Healy), 4:46.07;

High jump — 9. Meri Santomero (4’8”);

Pole vault — 5 Anna Rava (8’0”);

Long jump — 5. Andreen Reid (15’4.5”), 22. Lacey Eller (13’0.5”);

Shot put — 3. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (33’7”), 7. Brady Faria (31’0.5”);

BOYS

55 meters — 13. Chris Colbert (6.92);

300 — 4. Chris Colbert (36.77);

1000 — 6. Aaron Breene (2:40.15);

55m hurdles — 28. Richard Dineen (10.07);

4×200 — 14. Wilton (Richard Tomasetti, Cameron Beck, Tyler Daher, Grant Jones), 1:44.0;

4×400 — 12. Wilton (Tyler Daher, Richard Tomasetti, Andrew Nisco, Aaron Breene), 3:49.88;

1600m SMR — 13. Wilton (Liam Mannix, James O’Brien, William Kalin, Carsten Langholm), 4:23.93;

Long jump — 17. Ryan Healey (17’0.5”);

Shot put — 11. AJ Pykosz (40’3.5”), 13. Brendan Quinlan (39’3.25”).