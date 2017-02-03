Skiing: Theoharides, Bonnist lead the way for Wilton

The Wilton High ski team were back in action on Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks, with the Warriors competing in their fourth meet of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League season.

The Wilton girls were fifth overall out of 10 teams on the hill on Thursday at Mt. Southington, and were 2-3 in head-to-head competition.

Julia Bonnist and Emily O’Brien led the way, with Bonnist placing 14th with a combined time (two runs) of 50.51, while O’Brien was 16th in 51.38.

Hannah Jung was the team’s third finisher in 52.06, while the top six also featured Hope Ullman (40th, 55.31), Anna Holt (43rd, 55.56) and Megan Kaeyer (47th, 55.83). Rounding out the effort were Katie Reid (49th, 56.39), Emily Welch (50th, 56.77) and Grace Ullman (57th, 58.23).

The girls varsity race featured 90 skiers.

Ridgefield was the overall winner with a team time of 316.98, following by Greenwich (309.64), Amity (316.98), Wilton (320.65), Cheshire (323.45), Glastonbury (324.31), Pomperaug (331.98), St. Luke’s (350.25), Westhill (357.77) and Litchfield (no time).

The Warriors defeated Litchfield and Westhill in head-to-head action, but lost to Ridgefield, Greenwich and Amity, leaving their season record at 8-9.

The Wilton boys finished fifth out of 13 teams on the hill, and were 3-2 in head-to-head competition.

Wilton had four skiers finish in the top 25, with August Theoharides (17th 47.93), Griffin Klinga (18th 48.09), Michael Hueglin (19th 48.29) and Patrick Verrilli (23rd 48.49).

Nathan Reznik (34th, 50.03) and John Fortuna 38th, 50.6) completed the team’s top six, with Jackson Wehrli (40th 50.71), Dom Polito (40th 50.71), Matt Arrix (44th (51.25) and Thomas Sullivan (52nd 52.34) rounding out the Wilton finishers. The race had 111 skiers.

Greenwich was first in the team standings with a time of 285.14, followed by Ridgefield (286.77), Fairfield Prep (288.29), Pomperaug (291.65), Wilton (293.43), Cheshire (293.89), Glastonbury (316.33), Amity (324.11), Litchfield (330.84) and Westhill (344.74). Gilbert NW Regional, St. Luke’s and Staples all disqualified.

The Warriors scored wins over Amity, Westhill and Litchfield, but lost to Greenwich and Ridgefield, leaving them with a record of 16-5.

The team’s fifth and final regular-season meet will be next Wednesday.