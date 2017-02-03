Fire destroys Shadow Lane home

A large, two-story home was destroyed by fire Thursday, Feb. 2. No injuries were reported.

Wilton Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman said the department received a call around 7 p.m., and responded to Shadow Lane with Engines 1, 2, and 4. The home was fully engaged when firefighters arrived, Kanterman said, with fire coming out of most of the windows on the first and second floor and out the roof in the back.

Because there are no hydrants in that area of town, the department called for more water tankers from Westport, Norwalk, New Canaan, Weston, Georgetown, and Ridgefield.

In addition, firefighters arrived in engines and pumpers, for a total of 30 to 35 firefighters on the scene.

“By the time we got there, there was fire throughout the whole house,” Kanterman said. “No one was home. Our only concern was the family dog.” The dog was apparently tied in the backyard, broke free and ran up the driveway when police arrived.

“The house was destroyed,” Kanterman said Tuesday morning. “The fire marshals are up there this morning finding the cause and origin,” he added, referring to Fire Marshal Rocco Grosso and Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin Plank. There is also an engine standing by to help sift through rubble, and guard against any hot spots found underneath the debris.

The fire department was alerted to the fire by a neighbor who said he heard a “pop.” Kanterman said that was likely one of the windows blowing out of the wood frame home he estimated to be about 3,500 square feet.

“The thing is, if people don’t have a fire alarm system hooked to a central station, the house will sit and cook,” he said. He advised homeowners consider a fire alarm that is connected to a central station or have their home monitored by a private alarm company, which will alert the fire department in a more timely manner.