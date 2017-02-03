Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association travel teams had the following results in recent action:

Boys Travel

Fourth grade

Wilton 25, Guilford 23

Liam Murphy (8 points, 13 rebounds) was a monster on the boards, with Luke Ginsburg (7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Grady Kaliski (7 points, 2 assists) controlling the floor. Cael Dexter (3 points, 4 rebounds), Patrick Lillis (2 steals), Matt Garcia (2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Nathaniel Kalter (1 rebound, 2 steals) kept the pressure on Guilford the entire game. After trailing by seven in the fourth quarter, timely steals by Lillis and Murphy and a big 3-pointer by Ginsburg completed a stirring comeback victory.

Wilton 29, Weston 12

The offense was led by Jack Schwartz (10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 blocked shot). Liam McKiernan (4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists), Ryan Luchetta (4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists) and Luke Perna (2 points) showed off their ball handling skills against a tough zone defense. Charlie Keller (6 points, 1 rebound, 1 block) proved to be unstoppable inside the paint. Cael Dexter (2 points, 1 block) sank a nice baseline jumper and Mason Andrews (1 free throw, 3 rebounds) rounded out the scoring. Jack Schwartz was tenacious with six steals and Liam Mckiernan, Ryan Luchetta, Luke Perna and Charlie Keller each had three steals. Henry Soojian had four defensive rebounds.

7th/8th grade

Ridgefield 47, Wilton 43

On Saturday, Wilton jumped out to an early lead, paced by good ball-handling from Ben Weiner and Jimmy McKiernan and swarming defense from Jermaine Vincent. Ridgefield took the lead in the second quarter and held a comfortable lead well into the fourth quarter. Wilton refused to go away quietly, however, and buckets by Davis Cote and Vincent kept the game within reach for a furious rally in the final minute. Wilton trailed by six with a minute to go. Several steals and a couple of clutch 3-pointers from Sam Strazza gave Wilton a chance to tie late, but Ridgefield was able to hold on for the win.

Wilton 53, Norwalk 52

On Sunday, in a pivotal league game, Wilton trailed Norwalk by 10 points late in the third quarter. Cote, Weiner and Jack Lynch hit consecutive baskets and Dylan Smith closed the period with a key 3-pointer to trim the lead to three. Lynch hit another basket to get Wilton within one early in the fourth, and Howie Long’s layup later cut the lead to two. Vincent canned a free throw and then gave Wilton its first lead with two minutes to go on a fastbreak layup, assisted by Weiner. After two Norwalk baskets, the Warriors rallied one more time. Vincent fed Stanley for a layup to cut the lead to one with 20 seconds to go. Then Stanley returned the favor, creating a steal in the backcourt that gave Wilton the ball back, a possession that ended with Vincent driving for a game-winning layup.

Eighth grade

Wilton 55, Trumbull 52

Wilton defeated defending FCBL champion Trumbull Select. Wilton’s first-half offense was jump-started by Sean Sullivan’s seven points, including a 3-pointer to open the game. Also scoring from downtown were Alex Cocoros (6 points on two treys) and Owen Lillis (4 points). Trevor Martines (4 assists) and Josh White both scored 12 points with strong drives to the basket. Michael Coffey cleaned the glass with eight rebounds and Matt Murphy (3 assists) controlled the defensive paint with five blocked shots.

Bridgeport 66, Wilton 48

On Saturday Wilton traveled to play Bridgeport Cardinal Sheehan Center. After trailing by 21 points at the half, Wilton played much more confidently in the second half. Matt Gulbin led Wilton’s scoring with 12 points, followed by Cocoros with nine points (3 treys) and Murphy and White with seven points each.

Wilton 61, Westport 55

Wilton’s offense ran through its post players as it either scored on a post move or the ball kicked out to an open 3-point shooter. Wilton shot 9-for-19 beyond the arc. White (17 points) hit four treys, Cocoros (9 points) hit three, Lillis (6 points) made one, and Mack Kepner (5 points) nailed a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer. Gulbin (13 points) and Chase Autore ran a beautiful double ‘give and go’ that led to a layup at the end of the first half. Coffey (8 points) and Murphy each had three blocked shots and Martines, White, and Kepner played shutdown defense on Westport’s top scorers for Wilton (7-1 league, 18-4 overall).

Girls Travel

Fifth grade

Wilton 20, Trumbull 13

Wilton earned a victory in a non-league game against Trumbull on Saturday. Lauren Moe, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Marin Burke, Caroline Hage and Molly Hancock led a tight defense. Riley Fitzgerald and Siena McDermott used their speed and agility to drive the ball to the basket and put pressure on opposing players. Anisa Burrows (2), Maddie Dineen (4) and Ashleigh Masterson (14) led the team in scoring.

Wilton 39, Southbury 14

In regular league play on Sunday, Wilton defeated Southbury Park & Rec. A high-pressure offense and defense by guard Siena McDermott and forwards Lauren Moe, Kaitlyn Sullivan and Marin Burke kept Southbury at bay and created opportunities for steals, turnovers, blocks and rebounds. Maddie Dineen (13), Ashleigh Masterson (12), Molly Hancock (6), Anisa Burrows (5), Riley Fitzgerald (2) and Caroline Hage (2) all put points up on the scoreboard for Wilton (12-1 overall, 8-1 league).

5th/6th grade

New Fairfield 18, Wilton 14

Redding-Easton 20, Wilton 18

The Wilton fifth and sixth grade girls basketball team dropped two close games over the weekend. On Saturday, New Fairfield pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 18-14. On Sunday, Wilton’s big fourth-quarter comeback fell short and the Lady Warriors lost to Redding-Eastern, 20-18.

Over the weekend Wilton’s offense was led by Anna Joy, Hannah Fitzgerald, Georgia Russnok, and Madison Ratcliffe. Defensively, Maddie Phelan, Anabelle Savarese, and Mary Kate Doyle led the team in steals, and Ella Mulfinger and Avery Schestag led the teams in rebounds.

Wilton played short-handed this weekend as Ally Rapport and Harper Judelson were out sick. Avery Sanai was out with a knee injury as well. Wilton will be back in action next Saturday against Southbury.

Sixth grade

Wilton 31, New Canaan 17

Norwalk 22, Wilton 15

Wilton 31, St. Mark’s 6

The Wilton Blue sixth grade team had an action-packed weekend, going two for three with all players putting points on the board. The first contest was a win over New Canaan. Kelly Holmgren led the way with 11 points. Lucy Corry and Ava Fasano each had four points and Mary Scally had six. On Saturday Wilton lost to a tough Norwalk team. The Warriors had a strong fourth quarter, outscoring Norwalk 8-1 with powerful offense by Molly Snow and Heather Plowright. On Sunday at home Wilton topped St Mark’s. Kendall Scholz was dominant under the basket with 14 points. Sawyer Pendergast and Emerson Patitillo each had two points and Charlotte Casiraghi rounded out the effort with four points.

Seventh grade

Wilton 26, New Canaan 10

Wilton 45, Greenwich 8

The Wilton seventh grade girls team was victorious in both of its games this weekend. Against New Canaan, Wilton dominated the first half, 18-8. Katie Umphred and Ellie Copley netted multiple baskets, and Amelia Hughes, Gracie Kaplan, and Catherine Dineen each added a basket. Erynn Floyd and Dineen had key defensive plays, highlighted by Floyd’s block that awed the crowd. Grace Williams had two steals. Leah Martins and Umphred both had multiple assists, and Bella Andjelkovic and Ellie Coffey were strong defenders, preventing anyone from driving to the basket. On Sunday, Wilton took on Greenwich Select at home. Copley, Andjelkovic, Martins and Hughes had multiple baskets. Umphred, Coffey and Floyd had two baskets each. Williams and Kaplan each had one basket.

7th/8th grade

Wilton 25, Westport 12

Waterbury 27, Wilton 17

Wilton 28, Darien 14

The Wilton seventh and eighth grade girls team won two of three games. They went against some great competition and ultimately pulled away because of great defense. Kathryn Cronin, Abby Dolan and Katie McMorris had tremendous defense against Westport on Friday. On Saturday, Mairead Kehoe and Erin McMorris were tenacious on defense in the press against Waterbury. Morgan Lebek, Brooke Bohacs and Jamie Leventhal were very strong offensively in all three games. Caroline Harvey and Olivia Rossi were great playmakers when they would find Allie Giller and Kathleen Lamanna for breakaway offensive plays.

Eighth grade

Wilton 21, Darien 6

On Saturday, Caitlin Greeff led Wilton with six points. Guards Meghan Koziolkowsky and Christina O’Sullivan kept the ball moving on offense to allow Wilton the lead the entire game. Alexis Castaldi and Lily Umphred helped the team with two points each and strong defensive play. Fiona O’Brien added four points, while Grace Cahill hit a beautiful three-point shot. MaryGrace DelliSanti played strong defense with a couple of steals and key rebounds. Callie Judelson added four points, while Riley Eaton cheered her team on from the bench while still sidelined with a back injury.

Wilton 34, Redding 30

On Sunday the girls played home against Redding. Christina O’Sullivan led the team with eight points. Fiona O’Brien and Caitlin Greeff both had strong offensive performances with six points each. Grace Cahill played great defense while also having a number of assists. Alexis Castaldi had a great three-point shot to put Wilton up by two at the half. Lily Umphred and Meghan Koziolkowsky each added two points and numerous assists and rebounds. Callie Judelson had three points and a couple of assists. MaryGrace DelliSanti helped to solidify the win for Wilton with great offensive play and four points.