Music on the Hill Festival Chorus invites singers

Music on the Hill welcomes singers for the first concert of its 2017 season, a Festival Chorus performance of music of Mozart and Haydn. Artistic Director David H. Connell conducts.

Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through March 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the WEPCO church complex, 48 New Canaan Road. The concert takes place on Sunday afternoon, March 12, at the Wilton Presbyterian Church at WEPCO.

New singers welcome. There is no audition but advance registration required by Feb. 6. To register, or with questions, e-mail ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or leave a message at 203-529-3133.

Music on the Hill ensembles are project based. Participants join for one project — one rehearsal/concert cycle — or for many.

Learn about Music on the Hill, and join the mailing list, by visiting facebook.com/musiconthehillct.