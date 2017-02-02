Girls hockey: Wilton nets 5-4 overtime win over SWS

Meghan Lane’s third goal of the game with two seconds left in overtime gave the Wilton-Norwalk an exciting 5-4 win over the Stamford-Westhill-Staples on Wednesday night at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford.

It was the second dramatic goal of the night for the Lane, who had tied the game 4-4 with 38 second left in regulation.

Wilton improved to 6-7 with the win.

SWS (2-11) jumped out to a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the game on goals by Anizia Babczenko at 13:13 and Stephanie Walsh at 8:09. Lane’s unassisted goal at 5:18 got Wilton on the board, but Walsh scored again at 3:12 to give SWS a 3-1 lead after one.

Anna Bean scored the only goal of the second period, at 10:50, off assists from Shannon McEveney and Caroline Ferro.

Wilton tied the game 3-3 early in the third period when Caitlyn Hocker scored at 13:34 off assists from Lane and Izzy Thelen.

But Kyra DalBello put SWS back on top just eight seconds later, and the Knights carried the 4-3 lead into the final minutes. Wilton pulled goalie Izzy Najah with about 1:30 left with a face-off in the SWS zone. The Knights, however, got the puck out the zone and skated up ice, only to miss on a shot on the empty net.

The Warriors quickly pushed the puck the other way and scored the equalizer with 38 seconds left, with Lane scoring off a Hocker assist to force overtime.

Both teams had their chances in overtime, until with about 10 seconds left when the puck went behind the net, where it was picked up by Lane. She took the puck out and slid a shot into the goal with only two seconds left for the win.

“It was a very interesting game. They girls worked hard and battled back. They played great and I was really proud of them,” said Wilton head coach Pete Maxfield. “(SWS) did a great job of protecting their goalie, and getting in front of shots. We had a lot of shots.”

Wilton was without two starters, Ali Danvers and Alyssa Laychak, who were sick, and lost senior captain Molly Thomas to an injury in the third period.

Maxfield estimated that Najah finished the game with 20-22 saves for Wilton.

DalBello, Annabal Devault and Casey Watson each had one assist for SWS.