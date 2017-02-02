Cross-stitching sachet workshop for kids Saturday

Stitch Your Heart Out cross stitch sachet workshop for kids will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 to 12:30 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Kids can stitch up their own lavender-scented, four-inch square sachet. They will be working with a Heather Lins Home kit, which includes a five-inch wood embroidery hoop, heart artwork printed on organic hemp/cotton blend fabric, organic lavender buds, embroidery floss, and embroidery needle. The program includes snacks.

The fee for members is $10, plus $10 materials fee; non-members $15 plus $10 materials fee. To register, contact info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.