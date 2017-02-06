Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on February 6, 2017

A divorce workshop for women will be offered Saturday, Feb. 11, 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at the Southport Congregational Church Library, 524 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Sponsored by Price Financial Group of Wilton, it is presented by WIFE.org.

The four-hour workshop helps participants explore the legal, financial and emotional issues of divorce and gain a greater understanding of the process. Segments are led by a family law attorney, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFATM), and a licensed marriage and family therapist. There is a $35 fee. Light refreshments are served.

This workshop is best suited for women contemplating or in the early stages of divorce.

Advance registration is strongly recommended. Call 203-529-4309 or email tprovost@pricefinancialgroup.com.

