Letter: RTC: openings on commissions, boards

To the Editors:

The Wilton Republican Town Committee wishes to advise that there are openings for Republican and unaffiliated Wilton residents on the Historic Properties and Historic District s Commission, Energy Commission, Council on Ethics, the Building Inspector’s Board of Appeals and the Water Pollution Control Authority. We anticipate that there will be additional openings in the future on other appointed boards and commissions due to the fact that from time to time volunteers may move or resign.

If you wish to serve your town as a volunteer, please send your resume along with a cover note stating the reason for your interest to: Don Drummond, Co-Chair, Candidate Research & Development, Wilton RTC, Post Office Box 301, Wilton, CT 06897; dondrummond33@email.com.

Don Drummond and Peter Wrampe

Co-Chairs Candidate Research & Development Wilton RTC

Wilton, Jan. 27