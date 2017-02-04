Regional YMCA accepting Distinguished Citizen nominations

The Academy Award nominations have been announced, but what about the nominees for the Distinguished Citizen Awards?

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA (aka Wilton Y) has announced nominations for the Distinguished Citizen Awards, which are given at the YMCA’s Farm to Table Community Celebration, are open for anyone in the Norwalk, Redding and Wilton communities to submit a candidate.

The awards have been made since 1986, and to date 81 individuals, organizations and businesses have received it. The criteria for the Distinguished Citizen Award is a person, civic group or business that has made a significant difference in Wilton, Norwalk or Redding’s quality of life by giving exemplary and longstanding volunteer service to the community.

The awards will be presented at the Y’s annual benefit. Funds raised during the event support the Y’s mission to be open and accessible to all, so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to participate in Y membership, programs, services and social activities, regardless of financial situation or ability. The Y awards $500,000 annually for financial assistance and community outreach programs so that children can attend summer day camp, senior citizens can participate in water exercise, adults can rehabilitate from an accident or chronic illness, and families can spend quality swimming together at the Y.

Nomination forms can be obtained by calling Christene Freedman, director of development, at 762-8384, ext. 279, or emailing cfreedman@riverbrookymca.org. The deadline is March 11.