Kiwanis opens citrus sale

February 3, 2017

From left, Kiwanis members Rick Gross, Fred Sindel, Jack McFadden, Marty Clancy, FiFi Johnson, Bud Taylor, Rick Mapes. Dave Hapke, and John Kalamarides gather to promote the club’s annual citrus sale. —Jerry Holdridge photo

The Kiwanis Club of Wilton is once again gearing up for its 24th annual Citrus Sale. Grapefruit, oranges and tangerines will be picked in Florida on Feb. 28 and will arrive in Wilton on Thursday, March 2, for pickup that weekend, March 3-5.

Last year almost 2,000 cases were sold, and as always, the proceeds went to charitable causes. One of the major recipients was the town of Wilton as the Kiwanis Club donated $17,000 toward the pocket park on River Road.

This little park, near the north end of Schenk’s Island, is a place to sit and relax during nice weather, or get comfortable at one of the chess tables.

As in years past, Eugene Horne has allowed the club to use his facility, ECS Transportation, at 390 Danbury Road as the distribution point for picking up the fruit.

For ordering information, visit wiltonkiwanis.org.

