Gregory’s Sawmill not closing

The owner of Gregory’s Sawmill made it clear Jan. 31 he is not closing.

Rumors to that effect had been circulating since news stories a couple of weeks ago about how a bitter divorce has left him behind in his mortgage and homeless.

“I’m here to stay, I’m here for the next 50 milleniums, you know. People got mixed messages. I say no, we’re not closing,” owner Tabor Gregory said. Gregory’s is the oldest continuous operating business in town, at 160 years old.

People have been making contributions through his GoFundMe campaign.

“I thank you for your support,” he said in reference to the community.

The divorce cut into him for about $500,000. He said he’s behind in his mortgage. Gregory is looking to raise $50,000, but even less than that would be helpful, he said. “I’d like to pay my mortgage and back taxes,” the 48-year-old said.

The business specializes in tabletops and mantels, bar tops and construction-grade materials.

The GoFundMe address is https://www.gofundme.com/2pdbwm4.