Curling up together

By Wilton Bulletin on February 2, 2017 in Lead News, Library News, Social News · 0 Comments

Madison Siegel gets up close with a snake at Wilton Library. Snakes will be one type of reptile at a Living Dragons program on Saturday, Feb. 4, which is Take Your Child to the Library Day. From a Llama Llama Pajama Party to the Mother Daughter Book Club there are events for children all day.  Find out more at www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6336. — Janet Crystal photo

